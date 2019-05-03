1926 — 2019
Margaret Olmsted Zielke, beloved mother, grandmother, passed away peacefully in Seattle on May 23.
She was born in Kentucky, raised in California and lived in Crabtree, Oregon and Shoreline, Washington. She graduated from Sweetwater High School and San Diego State College.
Margaret served as a registered nurse for 50 years then as a teacher of nurse aids in her 80s. She also volunteered as a summer Bible camp nurse and a short-term missionary to Bolivia.
Margaret is survived by her daughter, Susan Talbot; granddaughter, Charissa Talbot; son-in-law, Jon Talbot; and sister, Grace Stevenson.
Following burial at Franklin Butte Cemetery in Scio, a memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 18 at Shoreline Covenant Church, 1330 N 185th Street Shoreline, Washington.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.
Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.