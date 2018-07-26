August 24, 1925 — July 20, 2018
Margaret Macfarlane, of Albany passed away at Lydia’s House (Mennonite Village) in Albany at the age of 92.
Margaret was born in Oakland, California, the only child of Donald Macfarlane and Ruth (Mark) Macfarlane. Her parents predeceased her.
Margaret grew up in Oakland, California. She attended secretarial school and later became the secretary to a vice president at Chevron corporate headquarters. She retired from Chevron after 30 years.
She traveled to many countries during her retirement, including Italy, England and Russia, to name a few, and has the picture books as proof. She loved to share the Italian word "basta’" because it means "enough!!" and was a good deterrent to children who came up to her on the street. She always laughed when she told the story.
Her cousins, John and Susan Ruth Mark, their mother, Pamela Mark, all of Pennsylvania, and godson, Brion Donahue of California survive her.
Margaret will be missed.
Private inurnment will be in the Mountain View Cemetery in Oakland, California.
An observance of Margaret’s life is pending.
Online condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
