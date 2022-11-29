March 13, 1939—November 22, 2022

Margaret Mary Rainbolt, 83, of Brownsville passed away Tuesday. She was born in Colton to Fred and Anna (Walser) Baurer.

She graduated from Colton High School and then moved to Veneta. She raised four children: Martin, Connie, Julie and Diana. Moved to Eugene briefly and to Brownsville in 1979, where she remained until her death. She embraced a step-daughter, Angi, when she married Daryl Rainbolt in 1979 and they have lived in the house they built together until the present.

Margaret was an avid Gardner and flower grower with over 95 different varieties of Iris’s and received several ribbons for them at local flower shows and gave many away. Many of those can still be seen around Brownsville. She enjoyed camping, hiking, waterfalls, travel, riding motorcycle with her husband. She also enjoyed driving her mini cooper. She helped build and maintain her house and built the chimney with bricks from the house she grew up in in Colton and landscaped the house. She loved her family, her kids, babies and Jewish Dance.

She is survived by her husband Daryl Rainbolt of Brownsville; daughters: Connie Castile of Portland, Angi Humphreys of Fossil, Julie Miller of Albany, Diana Robbins of Prineville; brothers: Laurence Baurer of Colton, Herman Baurer of Beach, North Dakota; 20 plus grandchildren; and 20 plus great grandchildren.

Private family services were held.

Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com