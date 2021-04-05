December 28, 1921 - March 26, 2021

Margaret "Mar" Uffelman died March 26, 2021 at the age of 99. She was born in Portland to Edwin and Eve Mayer December 28, 1921.

She graduated from St. Mary Academy in Portland and attended Marylhurst College. She married Edward "Ned" Uffelman January 2, 1940, and they shared the operation of their J-U Ranches in eastern Oregon. Mar was a member of the Oregon Ranchers Association, Oregon Cattleman's Association, the Farm Bureau and the Oregon Simmental Association. She was also a member of the St. Agnes Altar Society and attended Immaculate Conception Church. Margaret's hobbies included her love for family, her church, skiing and reading.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Edwin and Eve Mayer; her husband: Edward Uffelman; her brothers: Ed Mayer Jr., Donald Mayer and Thomas Mayer; her sister Marilyn Soames; her son, James; her daughters Nancy and Mary Jill; and a grandson: Max Uffelman.

Mar is survived by her children: Judith (Terry) Lenchitsky of Boring; Johanne Samek of Sublimity; Peggy Savage of Corvallis; John (Patty) Uffelman of Portland; and Joe (Marcia) Uffelman of Stayton; her sister Sue Corrado; Her 29 grandchildren and 55 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Stayton. Interment will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Stayton. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to Regis St. Mary Catholic School Capitol Campaign. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.