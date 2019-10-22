August 30, 1955 — September 19, 2019
Margaret was born in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania to Thomas M. Davis and Ann B. Davis. The family moved to Mexico City, where she grew up immersed in Latino culture, learned English and Spanish simultaneously, and enjoyed the simple pleasures Mexico had to offer.
Margaret graduated from Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington in 1978 with a BA in Biology. She earned her master’s degree at University of Washington in physical therapy in 1983. Her passion for learning propelled her to earn her Doctorate of Physical Therapy in June, 2018 from A.T. Still University of Osteopathic Medicine in Mesa, Arizona.
Margaret started practicing physical therapy full time in 1983. Her career brought her to the Linn-Benton area where she worked various places. From 2000-2019 she had a private practice in Corvallis. She built up such a reputation for diagnosing and healing that her patients began calling her “Magic Margaret.”
Margaret met her husband of 40 years, Bruce R. Bartlett PhD in 1976. In her own words: “He was standing at the end of the Friday Harbor ferry landing. There were others around him, but their presence did not register: from my vantage point on the ferry deck, all I noticed was the handsome man with a mustache and olive complexion. I was smitten.” It took a year and a little nudge from their friends before they started dating; in 1979 they married. In 1987 (Byron) and 1990 (Sydney) two of her biggest joys in life were born.
Margaret loved outdoor activities, such as mountain biking; cross country skiing; hiking and backpacking; running marathons; scuba diving; canoeing and kayaking. She never tired of solving puzzles; reading mysteries; writing stories; international travel; hot lattes, and Friday night movies with Bruce. As she approached retirement, Margaret looked forward to learning the cello, writing mysteries, and much more traveling.
You have free articles remaining.
Margaret was optimistic, curious, and quick-witted. Volunteering her time to the community brought her much joy. One of her many gifts was being able to see the positive qualities in others before they saw it themselves.
Margaret was faced with a diagnosis of gastric cancer, and for her last six months met this challenge in the way she tackled her life: with resolve, strength and candor.
Her parents and sister, Robin Davis, preceded her in death.
She is survived by her brother, Richard Davis; Bruce, Byron, Sydney and Abby, their four year old Australian puppy.
A celebration of Margaret's life will occur from 2 to 5 p.m. on December 8 at the Philomath Scout Lodge, 660 Clemens Mill Rd.