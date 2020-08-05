November 6, 1937 – July 30, 2020
Margaret Lois Craker went home to be with the Lord on July 30, 2020. Margaret was born in Nuangola, Pennsylvania to Catherine and Karl Stout. On July 14, 1956, Margaret married the love of her life, Edward Craker.
Margaret is survived by her husband Edward Craker (Salem); her daughter Diane Craker (Salem); son Edward Craker Jr. and wife Lola (Tampa, Florida); son Stephen Craker and wife Elizabeth (Ashland, OR); daughter, Carol Delamarter (Salem); five grandsons; one granddaughter; two great-grandsons; and a brother, David Stout (North Carolina).
Margaret was preceded in death by her mother, Catherine Stout; brother, Karl Stout; and her son-in-law, Terry Delamarter.
Serving the family is the North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton, Oregon.
