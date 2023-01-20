Margaret Kummerow was born March 13, 1929, in Hamburg, Germany to Franz and Charlotte Beeck. She is survived by her 4 children, Ulli, Christian, Susana and Andreas, her goddaughter Margarita Hernandez, and 4 grandchildren.

Margaret spent her life in service, starting as a volunteer at the Red Cross in Santiago de Chile where she lived with her family from 1958-1973. After moving to San Diego from Santiago, she returned to school to get her AA in nursing. It gave her great joy to work at the Beach Clinic in Mission Beach where she stayed until her husband, Jochen Kummerow, retired and they moved to Corvallis, Oregon in 1991.

During her time in Corvallis, Margaret volunteered at the Sunflower House, Garfield Elementary School as well as at the Soup Kitchen. Through her volunteer work she connected with many Latino families and helped them navigate the complexities of the healthcare system. At home, Margaret enjoyed quilting, knitting, and doing crossword puzzles. She was an avid reader enjoying biographies and other historical novels.

Regular visits from friends and neighbors kept her connected and brought much joy. She passed away peacefully on December 13th. She will be missed by many.