October 1, 1956 - February 24, 2023

Margaret Joanne Phillips, 66, of Springfield passed away February 24 at McKenzie-Willamette Hospital following a brief illness.

Margaret is survived by her daughter Stephanie & family and step-daughter Nicole & family as well as numerous other family and friends. Margaret was preceded in death by her mother and her husband of 25 years Bruce Allan.

The family will be planning a celebration of life for both Margaret and Bruce in the summer, date to be announced.