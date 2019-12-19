September 26, 1941 — December 15, 2019

Margaret Irene Jacob, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother; a long time resident of Albany died December 15 in her home at the age of 78.

Margaret (Maggie) is survived by her husband Leonard Jacob (McGee); her four children, Gina Burrese, Tami Saling Caldwell, Chris and Todd Jacob; her brothers Bill and Frank Trafton; grandchildren September Ridgeway, Spenser Saling, Jasmine Duran, Jacob Saling, Jason Jacob, Christian Jacob, Olivia Caldwell, Hannah Jacob, Chloe and Amanda Caldwell; great-grandchildren Jordana Duran, Johnathan and Margaret Ridgeway (Maggie). She is predeceased by her mom and dad, Gordon and Ethel Trafton, and her paternal father Clayburn Cleaves.

Maggie was born on September 26, 1941 to Clayburn and Ethel Cleaves in Anacortis Washington. At age 3 her mom Ethel married Gordon Trafton and Gordon raised Maggie as his own. She played the violin in high school. On September 27, 1961 she married the love of her life McGee Jacob. They settled in North Albany and had two girls and two boys.