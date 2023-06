July 13, 1931 - May 19, 2023

Margaret Hartell Rasmussen passed away May 19, 2023, in Klamath Falls, Oregon. She was born July 13, 1931, in Klamath Falls, to Guy and Eva Hartell.

A public viewing will take place Friday, June 16, 2023, at 10:00am, followed by a memorial service at 11:00am, both at Fort Klamath Community Church. Burial will occur following the service, at Fort Klamath Cemetery.

A reception will follow, at the Fort Klamath CI Club. For a full obituary, please visit ohairwards.com.