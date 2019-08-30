April 19, 1927 — August 25, 2019
Margaret Elizabeth (Neadle) Berger, was born at home, April 19, 1927, in Cazenovia, Madison County, New York. She passed peacefully on Sunday morning, August 25, 2019, in Albany, the community where she spent most of her 92 years.
Her parents were Frederick Joseph Neadle and Mary Bertha Buyea. Margaret’s mother died when she was 9 years old.
She lived in and around Cazenovia, New York for 23 years. By the time she was 13, she had weathered 10 years of the great depression. Still, she graduated from Central High in 1945, and went on to earn a two-year degree in Dietetics and Home Economics in 1947 from Morrisville College.
After college, she worked at several jobs including food section manager at Hotel Syracuse and a technical assistant back at Morrisville foods department. During that time at Morrisville, she met Roger Berger, a student majoring in food preservation. They would marry on December 27, 1950 and remain steadfast mates for over 55 years.
After working a bit, the couple decided to get a small travel trailer and tour America. They slowly worked their way south and then west. They stopped to see Roger’s uncle, Warren Bolles, in Albany and never left.
Over the next 60-some years, Margaret was a mother to two boys, a loving and capable housewife and an active member of the Presbyterian Church, and the community in general. She belonged to a garden club, a sorority organization, worked on the election board for 35 years, she successfully started and operated a mail order dried goods business (which led to some very interesting family trips to pick pinecones in wild and remote locations).
Margaret would be considered a grand master of genealogy. She produced volumes of painstakingly detailed family lineages. Her work on the family tree led to three books of translated letters, Civil War, Battle of Oriskany and Post WWII…with photos and captions. She and Roger would stop at churches and county records offices as they vacationed, in hopes of making some family connections.
In between these activities and over the years, Margaret worked at LBCC in admissions for 9 years, she and Roger enjoyed ‘collecting’. The whole family would get involved with collecting rocks, then coins, then stamps, then insulators, then railroad nails…her interests were very broad.
Margaret was an avid reader; often finishing more than one book per week. She read literally thousands of books. Her gardening skills were well known. The brilliant dahlias she used to plant along 4th street are missed by many. She could make a wonderful flower arrangement and did so for the church many times. Margaret could cook wonderful dinners and pies. She could sew a suit of clothes. She was a den mother for Cub Scouts, climbed Mount Hood and used to water ski early in the morning out on the Freeway Lakes. She was a deeply devoted member of her church and read her bible often. At one time or another, Margaret held virtually every single role/position one can take to participate in the church.
Her beloved husband, Roger, passed away in 2006 and, as always, Margaret carried on. She lived on her own until 2017 when she moved to the Mennonite Village. She is survived by her sons, Warren Berger of Woodinville, Washington, and Tom Berger of Portland, Oregon, as well as four beloved grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her brother Frederick and sister Marion both of New York State.
We will celebrate her life at the Albany United Presbyterian Church on Monday, September 9th at 11 a.m. Remembrances can be made to the Stained-Glass Preservation fund at the church. Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.