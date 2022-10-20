Margaret Annette (Zeller) Hays

Margaret A. (Zeller) Hays

Feb. 4, 1923 – June 11, 2022

Margaret Annette Hays passed peacefully in her sleep on June 11, 2022, at Evergreen Hospice House.

Margaret was born with her twin sister Mary in Seattle, WA to Sanford Myron and Ethel (Bardell) Zeller on Feb. 4, 1923.

They grew up with their older sister Betty and younger sister Joanne in Corvallis, OR. She attended Harding Elementary, Corvallis High, and Oregon State College.

In 1951, Margaret married Paul Hays. They had three daughters, Linda Hays (Portland), Barbara Hays (Corvallis), and Janet Schaffner (Lebanon). Paul and Margaret later divorced.

Margaret then went back to school, graduating from LBCC. She then went to work at OSU in the comptrollers office where she later retired.

She attended First Methodist Church and sang in the choir for much of her life until attending Northwest Hills Baptist Church for the last 20 years.

She was active with Meals on Wheels, the Orchid Society, the Iris Project, and Genealogy Society. She enjoyed birding with the Audubon Society, bowling and exercising at Fit Over Fifty until her early 90s.

For the last 5 1/2 years, she lived at Timberhill Place, where she enjoyed playing bingo and card games with other residents and friends. Anyone who ever played cards or board games with her knew that she was super competitive and hated to lose. And more often than not, she didn't.

She was preceded in death by her parents Myron and Ethel Zeller, and sisters Betty Pitney, Mary Zeller, and Joanne McMicken. She precedes her daughters Linda, Barbara, and Janet; her grandsons and their families, Eric Blodgett (wife Heather and son Matthew) and Kelly Blodgett (wife Charise and children Adelynn, Maggie, Eliza, Lucas, Samuel, and Jesse); and numerous nephews and nieces.

A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church at 9th and Monroe Streets in Corvallis, OR.