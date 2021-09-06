Margaret Ann ("Maggie") Lang

Born on February 10, 1947, in Lake City, Florida, Maggie was the daughter of David and Mary Collins. She had two children, James and Marianne, with her first husband, Eugene Lang. She resided with her current husband, Hank Schroeder, at their home in Corvallis.

Maggie's parents relocated from Florida to Royal Oaks, Michigan, where she spent her childhood and studied ballet. They later moved to Sacramento, California, where she spent her teen years. She lost her mother at age 17. During her first marriage, she and her husband moved frequently for the U.S. Forest Service. During this time she began raising her two children, and together they developed an enduring love of cats and dogs. After a move to Alsea, she remarried and settled down on a farm in this small rural community. After her children graduated from high school, she moved to Corvallis.