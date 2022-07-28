Margaret Alma Stenberg

June 1, 1923- July 26, 2022

Margaret Stenberg, 99, of Lebanon, passed away July 26 in her home at the Oaks in Lebanon.

She was born in Woodland Township, Iowa, June 1, 1923 to Ellis and Jennie Rose (Bretz) Bremer.

At a young age the family moved to the Burnt Woods, Oregon area later settling near Waterloo, Oregon.

She married Melvin Stenberg May 28, 1942 and was married 63 years until Melvin's death in 2005.

She is survived by two sons and their wives Michael and Paulette Stenberg and Lon and Pat Stenberg; brother Dean and wife Jean and sister Lois; grandsons Eric and wife Leilani and Brian and wife Elsa, and three great-grandchildren Jessica, Michael and Erica.

She was proceeded in death by a brother, Raymond Bremer and a sister Gladys Ione Bremer.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at the IOOF Cemetery in Lebanon.

Instead of flowers it is requested contributions in her memory be made to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice and sent to c/o Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon, OR 97355.