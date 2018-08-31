March 1, 1943 — August 16, 2018
Margaret was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mom, and nana. She excelled in all of these roles. It was her role as an advocate for people with disabilities for which she was most admired and will be remembered. She served this community with joy and steadfast determination for 44 years.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Bob; her daughter, Beth; her son, Ben; her grandchildren, Henry and Cate; her son-in-law, Chris; her sister, Mary; seven nieces and nephews; and a lifetime of friends. She was loved by all and will be dearly missed.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on September 8 at Holy Family Church, 7425 SE Cesar E. Chavez Blvd, Portland, OR 97202. All are welcome.