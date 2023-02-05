August 27, 1931 - January 28, 2023

Marcia Wiseman Coats passed away peacefully on Jan. 28, 2023 at the age of 91. She was born to Dr. Henry and Esther Wiseman on August 27, 1931 in Tillamook and had an older sister, Mary Lou. Marcia graduated from Tillamook High School and attended Oregon State University, where she met the love of her life, Marvin Coats.Marcia and Marvin were blessed with 56 years of marriage, until Marvin passed away in 2008. They had two children, David and Tricia. Together, they raised their family in Sweet Home and Albany, where Marvin worked for Willamette Industries.

Marcia and Marvin were active members at Faith Lutheran Church in Albany.

Music was an important part of Marcia's life. She started taking piano lessons at the early age of five. During high school, Marcia drove to Portland for pipe organ lessons at the First Unitarian Church. She continued to practice in college, playing the Memorial Union organ as students walked by. Marcia played the piano at church throughout her life.

Marcia had the gift of hospitality. She welcomed, celebrated and cared for her family and friends. Marcia was an excellent cook and baker, always trying new recipes. She was an avid reader, gardener, enjoyed playing bridge, and trips to Maui with Marvin. Marcia was a member of the PEO Sisterhood for 52 years.

Marcia is survived by son David Coats (Lorna), daughter Tricia Landon (Kevin), grandsons Jere Sonne (Alyssa), Nic Sonne (Alicia), Matthew Landon, and great-granddaughters Jillian and Olivia.

A memorial service is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 at Zion Lutheran Church, 301 S. River Street, Newberg, Oregon.

Gifts in memory of Marcia Wiseman Coats can be made to the Music Excellence Fund through Oregon State University Foundation, 4238 SW Research Way, Corvallis, Oregon 97333.