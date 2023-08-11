Marcia A. Liberatore Wruck

January 7, 1954 - August 3, 2023

Marcia A. Liberatore Wruck, 69 of Corvallis, after a lifetime of helping others as a physician has passed peacefully in her sleep from the complications of cancer on August 3, 2023.

Jerry, Ryan, and Anna Wruck carry her memory forward along with extended family and friends.

After graduating Magna Cum Laude with a BA Psychology and BA Molecular, Cellular and Developmental Biology from University of Colorado, Boulder, she graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine with a medical doctorate. Once she became board certified in Emergency Medicine, she practiced in Southeast Alaska and pioneered telemedicine in the area. Later, she received her Masters of Science in Acupuncture from Bastyr University and she practiced integral and functional medicine in the Willamette Valley. When her medical career in the US was completed, she went to New Zealand for six years as a locums practitioner.

As a woman skilled in many facets of life, she was also a licensed pilot and she met her husband Jerry during her time in Alaska. They started their family and they have two children, Ryan and Anna.

She is a mother, wife, friend, colleague, patient, who will be missed by many.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your local cancer center.