Marcheta Jean Sobania

July 26, 1939 - October 4, 2021

Marcheta passed away in the early morning hours of October 4 at 82 years of age.

Marcheta was born in Three Rivers, Michigan to Howard and Eva (Finn) Hassenger. She was the only daughter of four siblings. The family moved to Oregon in 1947. Marcheta met and married Roman Sobania in 1955 and they raised six children.

Marcheta enjoyed arts and crafts projects which included making Christmas decorations, sewing and she had a wonderful talent for painting and pottery. She enjoyed puzzles, reading, music, and spending time baking with her children and grandchildren. She especially loved spending time with her family.

Marcheta is survived by her daughters: Sharon Buttram of Albany, Carol (Mel) Kemper of Lebanon and Barbara (Frank) Slinger of Lebanon; her sons Charles Sobania of Lebanon and Sam (Denise) Sobania of Covington, Washington; 18 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; her brother Jack (Marilyn) Hassinger, and several nieces and nephews.

Her brothers Arden Hassenger (1965) and Jim Hassenger (2018); her husband Roman (1985), and her daughter Lori Luttrell (2021) preceded her in death.

A graveside service will be held on October 23rd at 1:00 p.m. for the family at the IOOF cemetery in Lebanon, Oregon.