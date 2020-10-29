May 1, 1934 – August 12, 2020

Marcene Stuart, a loving and supportive Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and Friend passed peacefully away in the presence of her children on August 12, 2020. She was 86. We will deeply miss her lively sense of humor, her ability to make incredible meals out of “nothing” and her willingness to be game for just about anything.

A longtime resident of the Corvallis area, Marcene moved in 1952 upon graduation from Brookings High School in Brookings South Dakota. She met Ken Stuart on a blind date, and they were married September 18, 1954 in the Corvallis First Christian Church. They remained happily married until his death in 2007.

Marcene Mae was born on May 1, 1934 in Arlington, South Dakota to George and Anna Abbott. The second of 2 girls born 8 years apart, Marcene enjoyed hanging out with her dad who gave her a love of gardening and sports. In her early years in Corvallis she worked for the OSU Extension service and later the OSU Bookstore where she retired.