August 19, 1924 – March 8, 2020

Marcella Ann Broyles, 95, of Lebanon, passed away March 8, 2020 at her home.

Marcella was born August 19, 1924 in O’Neill, Nebraska the daughter of John and Margaret (Schneider) Hoffman. Marcella moved to Santa Ana, California and then to Orange, California, where she married Bascom “Mike” Broyles on May 11, 1947. The couple resided in Sacramento prior to moving to Lebanon, Oregon in the early 1980’s. Mike preceded her in death on January 23, 2007.

Marcella was a member of St. Helen Catholic Church in Sweet Home and St. Edward Catholic Church in Lebanon.

She is survived by her sons Milton of Lebanon and Marvin of Mather, California, four grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son Michael.

Recitation of the rosary will begin at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 20, at St. Edward Catholic Church in Lebanon. A memorial mass will follow at 11:00 a.m., also at the church. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com

