July 12, 1955 — October 24, 2018
Marc Shane Seagren, 63 of Albany, passed away on Wednesday, at Lakefront Adult Foster Care in Albany, Oregon.
Marc was born in Rockford, Illinois to Harold A. and Renae M. (Brown) Seagren. He grew up in Houston, Texas and attended schools there.
Marc joined the Sea Cadets while in high school and upon graduation enlisted in the U.S. Navy to travel and see the world. This dream was fulfilled completely and after retiring from the Navy, Marc lived in Arizona close to family. He also lived in Cabo San Lucas before coming to Oregon.
Marc attended Linn-Benton Community College and was a member of the American Legion Post 10 and the Kingdom Hall Jehovah's Witnesses in Prescott, Arizona.
Marc is survived by; mother, Renae Lothman of Sun City West, Arizona; loving aunts, uncle and cousins in Illinois; brothers, Gregory A. Seagren of Sun City West; Paul E. Lothman and wife Rebecca of Littleton, Colorado and Carl E. Lothman of Houston, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his father.
At his request, no public services will be held. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).