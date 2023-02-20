March 22, 1944 – January 22, 2023

It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce that the best dad in the world, Manuel Pedro Gutierrez, 78, of Lebanon lost his courageous fight against cancer. Manuel was born to Coltilda Campos and Louis Gutierrez in Albany, Oregon.

Manuel leaves behind his three beloved daughters; Sherry and Jeff Smith, Amy Gutierrez, and Molly & Raymond Knuth. They were his whole world, he unequivocally loved his three girls and he made sure everyone know how much, and how proud he was of them. He was the best “Papa” to his nine cherished grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Manuel proudly served in the US Army in the Honor Guard until he was honorably discharged. He loved being outside or in his shop, doing ANYTHING. His passion was planting his garden, growing almonds, grapes, figs, raspberries, and 10-foot sunflowers. He loved camping with his family, ocean fishing with his son in laws and grandson; making food and hot salsa for everyone; dehydrating jerky, garlic, and hot peppers. Anyone that came to his house never left empty handed. He also enjoyed painting rocks to give to kids in the community. When the kids asked how much the rock costs, he would instruct them to look at the price on the back, where he drew a “smile”. He loved to make people smile.

He leaves behind six wonderful siblings; two brothers and four sisters. He will be forever missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Text/call 541-990-1327 and leave your name and someone will update you with the details. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.