July 1, 1925 — July 17, 2018
Malcolm “Mack” Coyer Jr., 93, of Sweet Home passed away Tuesday.
He was born in Spencerport, New York to Malcolm Sr. and Mary (Bond) Coyer.
He served in the United States Navy during World War II in the South Pacific. He was a Signalman 2nd Class on the USS Chatham.
Malcolm has lived in Upstate New York, North Carolina, California, Dallas, Oregon and Sweet Home, Oregon.
He was retired as a construction contractor. He was also involved in the antler business with his son, Calvin.
Malcolm was a musician, guitar and mandolin player, gospel music singer and band organizer.
He was a member of Harmony Church of God Seventh Day, Junction City Oregon.
Over the years he enjoyed cave exploration, fishing, gospel music, camping, traveling, metal detecting and gold prospecting.
Malcolm is survived by daughter, Virginia Pecora of Eugene; sons, Norman Coyer of Oakridge, and Calvin Coyer of Sweet Home; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Esther Coyer; brothers, Roy Coyer, Robert Coyer, and Ralph Coyer; sisters, Vivian Coyer Cox, Jeanette Coyer Gould, and Rosemary Coyer Rowe.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. on Monday, July 23 at Crawfordsville Union Cemetery. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. A reception will follow.
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
