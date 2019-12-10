December 28, 1922 — December 1, 2019

Maja (Doris Anna Jutta) Mikulka was born in Ansbach, Germany as the second child to Margarete Paulus and Helmuth Eimer. Maja grew up near the Lake of Constance in Southern Germany close to the Swiss border. Due to fortuitous circumstances, the family discovered that they had Swiss ancestors and was able to escape Nazi Germany before World War II and make a new life in Zurich, Switzerland.

In Zurich, Maja went through the school system and became a lab technician. It was also here that she met her future husband, B.E. (Bohuslav Eduard or “Mike”) Mikulka, a war refugee from Czechoslovakia. He won a green card and moved to New York City to learn English, and then to Lufkin, Texas, to take a position as an engineer with Evanite. Maja followed him in 1956 and they got married shortly thereafter.

Their only daughter was born in Lufkin. Her husband’s work took the family to Richmond, Virginia and Corvallis, Oregon, where they finally settled in 1970.

Maja was a homemaker, an excellent cook and gardener. She passed away suddenly while with her family. Maja is survived by her daughter Ann Mikulka and her son-in-law Matthias Beckmann.