Today's Democrat Herald featured the editorial by Mike McInally on building fire resistant communities (Opinion, April 29).
The article recalled the arrival of earlier fire seasons recently and the emergence of larger fires nationally. The temptation to build on the wildland-urban interface is being discussed, and hopefully will result in housing being located more centrally within cities. The current ruse within the real-estate and development interests that we have a housing crisis (versus a population crisis) has not helped. Most states actually have more affordable housing. In fact it has created more expensive housing and also loss of critical habitats vital to fire suppression.
Currently in the Oregon Legislature are three bills aimed at reducing wetlands. The reasoning is linked to the need for more housing. We can have more housing, but it needs to be centrally located and perhaps in high rise apartments. Not on wetlands, which are vital to fire suppression. You can be certain that the real-estate industry is backing these bills, and they will stop at nothing to further their cause to overpopulate the state and destroy important natural fire repressive habitats.
Please call your governor, your legislative reps and tell them to vote no on HB 2796 and related bills. For a story on this read the April 23 ADH story on page A9.
Do not allow real estate interests to destroy wetlands and some of the best fire protection we have.
Therese Waterhous
Albany (April 29)