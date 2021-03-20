Magnus Eugene Chelstad

December 13, 1933 - March 14, 2021

Magnus "Gene" Eugene Chelstad passed away peacefully in Lebanon, at the age of 87 with his loving wife Vivian at his side.

Born to Norwegian parents Bessie and Magnus, Gene grew up working on the family farm in Iowa and graduated high school with a small class size of 12 students. At the age of 17, Gene pursued his dream of becoming a G-man and joined the FBI in Washington, D.C., working in their nascent fingerprinting department. He was encouraged to get a college degree, and decided to return to Iowa to attend Iowa State University.

After graduating with a BS in Forestry, Gene was drafted into the U.S. Army, and was eventually stationed in West Germany. He received several awards and distinctions, including a medal for Good Conduct.

Following his honorable discharge from the Army, Gene began working for the U.S. Forest Service and met his wife Vivian in a Sweet Home church as she was presenting a slideshow about her time serving as a Registered Nurse in Africa. A promotion for Gene moved the new couple to Southeast Alaska, where they lived in many different towns over the years and had their three children. Along the way, Gene discovered his lifelong love of saltwater fishing, catching Pacific salmon and halibut in early morning hours, and usually in the rain.