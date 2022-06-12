Mae Aune and Susan Williams

Mae Aune and Susie Williams

A joint remembrance of Mae Aune and Susie Williams will be held Saturday, June 18, 2022 at the Harrisburg Area Museum pavilion, noon to 3 p.m. Family and friends are welcome to share memories. Masks are encouraged.

Mae Douglas Montgomery Aune, 94, died Dec. 25, 2020 of Alzheimer's dementia.

Her daughter, Susan Montgomery Williams, 65, died Oct. 28, 2021 of colon cancer.

Mae lived in Harrisburg from age 2 to 82. She lived in Albany at the time of her death.

Susie grew up in Harrisburg, and lived the last 30 years in Salem.

Mother and daughter are interred at Rest Lawn Memorial Park, Junction City.