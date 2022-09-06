Maddy McKensey

March 19, 1953 - September 2, 2022

Maddy McKensey has left behind her cancer-impacted earthly body, traveling home via Oregon's Death with Dignity Act. At her side during her departure were Janet Phillips McKensey, her wife of 37+ years, and Arayana McKensey, their daughter.

As a classic INFJ empath and a Pisces with grand trine in water, Maddy chose her final words to be, "So long, thanks for all the fish, and the answer to the Ultimate Question is 42." She embraced David Searls' belief that "seeing death as the end of life is like seeing the horizon as the end of the ocean."

Maddy's wish was that anyone wanting to commemorate her life would choose to feed the world's people with a gift to World Central Kitchen, or to take care of the planet's creatures with a gift to a sanctuary or humane society.

In addition to Janet and Arayana, Maddy is survived by her brothers: Tommy (Joyce, late), Chris (Diana), and Jimmy (Sue); sisters-in-law: Robin and Carol; and niece, Emily (Tim).