M. Laurine (Rene) Hutley, 88, passed away on March 21, 2023. Laurine was born on October 18, 1934, in Paxico, Kansas, to Lawrence W. Schuetze and Marie C. Seeling. She married Duane F. Hutley on June 20, 1953, and they moved to Philomath in 1956. Duane and Laurine opened Hutley TV Service in 1958 and worked together until retiring in 1996. They enjoyed traveling and especially enjoyed a trip to Ireland for their 25th wedding anniversary. Duane passed away in 2001, after which Laurine spent her time volunteering for Benton Hospice Service and Stone Soup. She was happiest working in her yard, tending to her many flowers.