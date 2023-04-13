October 18, 1934 - March 21, 2023
M. Laurine (Rene) Hutley, 88, passed away on March 21, 2023. Laurine was born on October 18, 1934, in Paxico, Kansas, to Lawrence W. Schuetze and Marie C. Seeling. She married Duane F. Hutley on June 20, 1953, and they moved to Philomath in 1956. Duane and Laurine opened Hutley TV Service in 1958 and worked together until retiring in 1996. They enjoyed traveling and especially enjoyed a trip to Ireland for their 25th wedding anniversary. Duane passed away in 2001, after which Laurine spent her time volunteering for Benton Hospice Service and Stone Soup. She was happiest working in her yard, tending to her many flowers.
Laurine had six brothers: Silvin, Donald, Orville, Kenneth, Roger and Gerald Schuetze, all of whom predeceased her.
She is survived by her children, Gene Hutley (wife Christy), Jane Hutley, Dave Hutley, Patricia Russell (husband Bob), and Donna Wells (husband David); grandchildren Nikki, Travis, Melanie, Michael, Allison, Austin, Molly, and Morgen; great-grandchildren Ashlyn and Connor.
A service of remembrance will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 19, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th Street, Corvallis, OR. A reception will follow after the service.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish to remember Laurine in a special way may make a gift in her memory to Lumina Hospice or Serenity Hospice c/o McHenry Funeral Home, 206 NW 5th Street, Corvallis, OR 97330.