December 14, 1928 – December 31, 2020

M. Jean Hendrix Russell on December 31, 2020 moved from this earth to her new home in heaven. She was able to be surrounded by family as she comfortably departed. Born December 14, 1928 in Vancouver, Washington, Jean was the only daughter of Frank and Lucile Lowry. She had two older half-sisters, Althea and Genevieve. The family lived in Newport, Oregon for a short time and when Jean was 6 years old, they purchased a small farm in Alsea, Oregon.

Jean attended Alsea Public Schools and graduated from Alsea High School in 1947. After graduation Jean attended Modern Beauty College in Salem, Oregon, fulfilling her dream of becoming a hair dresser. During her time in Salem she also worked in a cannery. She married her high school sweetheart, Harley J. Hendrix of Alsea on April 28, 1949 in Reno, Nevada. They were married 56 years. After a few years of being a wife and mother she decided to make her hair dressing dream a reality. In 1962, after her youngest daughter started school, she and friend Fay Atkinson became business partners when they opened Fa-Jean's Beauty Salon in Alsea, Oregon. She continued to operate the beauty shop for many years even after Fay moved away. After Harley's passing in 2005 she married Leroy Russell. They were married for 12 years at the time of his passing.