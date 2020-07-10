Lynn Simpson

July 29, 1963 – July 5, 2020

Lynn was extremely caring and compassionate toward others. She loved worshipping and serving the Lord alongside her family and brothers and sisters in Christ. She was a longtime member of Willamette Community Church in Albany, Oregon. Praising the Lord through song was her passion. She sang in the choir, then played piano and sang on the praise team for over 30 years. She thoroughly enjoyed the arts and entertainment. One of her favorite pastimes was watching her girls perform in bands, choirs, and theatre programs from childhood into adulthood. Attending Movies in the Park, Mondays at Monteith, and River Rhythms were her favorite summer activities. She loved a good meal and spent her free time enjoying her family and pets, watching movies, and cross-stitching.