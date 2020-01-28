Lynn Marie Denning

August 16, 1947 - January 22, 2020

Lynn Marie (Simonis) Denning, 72, passed away on January 22, 2020. She was born on August 16, 1947 in Eugene, Oregon. She resided in Scio, Oregon with her husband Harley Denning.

Lynn grew up in Albany and graduated from Albany Union High School. She worked for many years as a Title Insurance Agent for various companies in Albany and Salem before retiring at age 65.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lynn was a long time resident of Scio where she raised three children and was involved in the Scio Historical Society. She loved to garden (especially her dahlias) and enjoyed canning and sharing the abundance of it. Later in life, she developed a passion for card making. She has battled many health issues over the years and has defied the odds for survival. We miss her deeply.

Lynn is preceded in death by her parents, Jeanetta (Jackson) and Derald Simonis. She is survived by husband, Harley Denning; sisters Corinne (Simonis) Johnson and Marcia (Simonis) Gehring; children Laurie (Sullivan) Krawczyk, John Sullivan, Luke Rohde and step son Heath Denning; three nieces; six grandchildren and seven step-grandchildren.