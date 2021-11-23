June 11, 1930 – November 16, 2021

Lynn Eugene Shumaker passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

He was born in Burr Oak, Kansas on June 11, 1930. His parents were Frank and Florence Shumaker. The family moved to Oregon in 1934. Lynn attended Crabtree grade school and graduated from Albany High School. He also attended one year at OSU. He pursued a life of farming with his cousin Bob Shumaker. The farm known as Shumaker Farms was well known in the Crabtree/Scio area. On March 11, 1951 he married the love of his life Orvilliss Pepperling at the Albany First Baptist Church.

In the early years, he served on the Scio FFA Advisory Board and on the Soil Conservation Board.

Lynn had attended the Crabtree Christian Church since he was six years old. Serving as a Deacon, Elder, Board Chairman, and maintaining the church grounds. The couple traveled with their children hunting, fishing, and boating. They belonged to the Santiam Good Sam RV Group for 20 years and saw many points of interest. The couple traveled in their motor coach to Yuma, Arizona for 2 months each year for 20 years and even went across the US to Maine.

On the couple's 25th anniversary, their children sent them on a vacation to Hawaii. On their 50th, they enjoyed a cruise to Alaska. The couple even flew with friends to Florida.

His hobby after he retired was restoring a 1956 Chevy Cameo pickup back to its original condition.

Lynn is preceded in death by his wife, Orvilliss, of over 70 years. He is survived by his son, Terry, and wife, Annette, of Trout Creek Montana, daughter, Kathryn Calkins, and husband, Joe, of Dallas, Oregon, six grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren; loving caregivers, Sheila and Wes Schmidt, and Joyce Berry; a wonderful church family; and many loving friends.

Private interment will be at the Willamette Mausoleum in Albany. Followed by a Celebration at the Crabtree Christian Church on December 11, 2021 at 11:00 am.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Crabtree Christian Church or Love INC in lieu of flowers.

