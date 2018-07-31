March 23, 1957 — July 25, 2018
Lyn Grice, 61, of Albany, passed away Wednesday at her home. Born in Albany to Bill and Delores (Stephenson) Grice, Lyn was raised in Jefferson until the family moved to Reedsport in 1970 to operate the district school bus program.
She graduated early from Reedsport High School in 1975 and made her way back to Albany in 1998. For over 25 years, she cherished her daily interactions with children as a school bus driver in Reedsport and Albany and was a long-time enthusiast of gardening, painting, arts and crafts with her closest friends.
Lyn is survived by her sons, Jesse Hausmann and Tarren Grice of Albany; father, Bill Grice of Albany; brother, Ron Grice of Albany; and grandson, Brogan Hausmann.
At the family’s request no services are planned.
Online condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.