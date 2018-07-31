Subscribe for 17¢ / day

March 23, 1957 — July 25, 2018

Lyn Grice, 61, of Albany, passed away Wednesday at her home. Born in Albany to Bill and Delores (Stephenson) Grice, Lyn was raised in Jefferson until the family moved to Reedsport in 1970 to operate the district school bus program.

She graduated early from Reedsport High School in 1975 and made her way back to Albany in 1998. For over 25 years, she cherished her daily interactions with children as a school bus driver in Reedsport and Albany and was a long-time enthusiast of gardening, painting, arts and crafts with her closest friends.

Lyn is survived by her sons, Jesse Hausmann and Tarren Grice of Albany; father, Bill Grice of Albany; brother, Ron Grice of Albany; and grandson, Brogan Hausmann.

At the family’s request no services are planned.

Online condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Lynette “Lyn” Grice
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments