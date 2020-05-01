× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lyndall Lovett Johnson was born March 24, 1932 in Albany, Oregon.

She graduated from Albany High School in 1950 and went on to Emmanuel Hospital in Portland Oregon to become a nurse. Lyndall then pursued her bachelor degree in nursing from Pacific Lutheran University (PLU). Later in her nursing career, she completed a Master’s Degree from Oregon State University in Public Health Education and began teaching in the nursing program at Linn Benton Community College and worked at various hospitals in the area. Lyndall ended her nursing career in home health serving the greater Linn county area.

While attending PLU, Lyndall met Anton Johnson. They were married August 14, 1955 and began a life journey of serving in the Lutheran ministry, nursing, and raising a family. Over the years they lived in Camano Island and Cashmere Washington, Albany, Sweet Home and Bend Oregon. Lyndall is survived by her husband, Anton, four children, John, Margaret, Martin and Suzanne, nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Lyndall was a dedicated, loving wife, mother and a grandmother who loved music, encouraged her children and grandchildren and shared her faith with many. Lyndall died on April 23, 2020. The extended family gathered for a Sending Service to usher her into the heavenly realm glorifying God.

In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Linn Benton Community College Nursing Scholarships at http://www.linnbenton.edu/give or mail your memorial gift to LBCC Foundation for Nursing Scholarships Calapooia Center CC-105, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany Or 97321. Please note on the memo line honor of Lyndall Johnson.

