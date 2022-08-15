Lynda Irene Kimball

October 6, 1942 - August 8, 2022

Lynda Irene (Summers) Kimball, 79, of Lebanon, formerly of Sweet Home, passed away Monday, August 8, 2022. She was born, October 6, 1942, in Fall River Mills, California to Floyd Logan and Murial "Maxine" (Bidwell) Summers. She was raised in Fall River Mills where she graduated from Fall River Joint Unified High School in 1961. Lynda went on to graduate Cum Laude from Chico State College, in 1965, with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She completed her Degree of Master of Science in Nursing at the University of Minnesota in 1967.

Lynda accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior, at an early age, and walked with Him her entire life.

Lynda is survived by her daughter Sherrie and husband Michael Ingram of Sweet Home; son Bryan Kimball and wife Crystal of Lebanon: grandchildren Carter and Cole Kimball of Lebanon and Victoria, Adria, and Jacob Ingram of Sweet Home; great-granddaughter Prestlie Kimball, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her brother.

Celebration of Life will be 2 p.m. Saturday, September 24 at Cornerstone Fellowship, 1234 Long St, Sweet Home. Private burial will be in Fall River Mills, CA. Honorariums can be made to SHEM at 1115 Long St, Sweet Home, OR 97386. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com