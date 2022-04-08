Lyle "Sonny" Daugherty passed away peacefully on April 4, 2022 at the age of 82. He was born April 12, 1939 to Albert and Ruth Daugherty in Philomath, Oregon where he grew up and attended school. He went on to serve in the U.S. Air Force for 8 years and married Sandra Bryan on December 24, 1963. They returned to Philomath in 1970 where he worked and retired from Consumer Power.