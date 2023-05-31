Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Lyle R. Springer, 87, of Lebanon, died May 21, 2023 at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House.

Lyle was born September 26, 1935 in Woodburn, Oregon, the son of William and Ada (McCulley) Springer. Lyle moved to Lebanon in 1951 and graduated from Lebanon High School in 1953.

Lyle worked as a baker all his life. He had worked at the bakeries of Shimanek's, Durlham's Craig's Market and was bakery manager at Roth's for 20 years until his retirement in 2000.

Lyle was a member of Waterloo Chapel where he sang in the church choir. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and singing.

Lyle married Ellanette Springer in Lebanon on October 14, 1956. She preceded him in death on November 5, 2005. He was also preceded in death by his son Craig, brothers Harvey and Norman.

Lyle is survived by his son Bradley Springer, grandson Eldon Springer, brothers Arthur and Scott Springer and his sister Hope.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 2, 2023 at Rock Hill Cemetery. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.