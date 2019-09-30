September 30, 1937 — September 26, 2019
Lyle Dennis Neuschwander went to be with the Lord on September 26, 2019, at the age of 81.
Lyle was born at home in Harrisburg, Oregon to Loras and Ruth (Kropf) Neuschwander on September 30, 1937.
He was the oldest of five children that were raised on the family farm near Harrisburg. When he began school at the Alford Grade School, he only spoke German and so could not read. This was discovered by his teacher who then instructed Lyle’s parents to begin speaking English at home. He attended school through the 8th grade.
At an early age he accepted the Lord as his personal Savior and followed Him throughout his life.
He met the love of his life, Florene Scheffel, and they were married November 11, 1956. They farmed together for the next 57 years and raised three daughters.
During his life he especially enjoyed music and playing his guitar, as well as hunting, fishing, auctioneering, his animals and traveling. He never knew a stranger as he loved visiting with everyone.
As a longtime member of the Fairview Mennonite Church, he thoroughly loved teaching Sunday school classes, which he did for years. He also enjoyed being a part of the music at Church.
Another piece of his life was auctioneering for charitable events. Throwing in a few jokes on the side was always his forté!
Lyle was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Florene (Scheffel) Neuschwander; his daughters, Cynthia (Neuschwander) Smith and her husband, Donald of Shedd, Oregon; Sandra (Neuschwander) Krabill and her husband, Richard of Christmas Valley, Oregon; and Amber (Neuschwander) Roth and her husband Scott of Lebanon. Also surviving are his brothers, Carl (Alta) Neuschwander and Roger (Sherrie) Neuschwander; and a sister, Sharon (Lewis) Spivale; as well as 17 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Loras and Ruth Neuschwander; and a brother, Sherman.
A viewing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Home. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Fairview Mennonite Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gospel Echoes Northwest or Crane Fellowship Church, sent in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 Washington St. SW, Albany, OR 97321.
Condolences may be posted online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
