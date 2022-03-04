August 15, 1933 - February 22, 2022

Lula Darlene Bewley was born August 15, 1933 in Kim, Colorado to Henry Oliver Bewley b. 1891 in Ramona, Oklahoma and Nellie Lavina Villers b. 1896 in Vilas, Colorado. "Deenie" as she was called, had eight brothers, George, Chester, Roy, Earl, John, Lester and twins Loyd and Boyd; four sisters, Edith Tuck, Ruby Bewley, Marie Colbert and Nina Street.

The family moved from Colorado to Oregon around 1940 where she attended school in Philomath. In 1951 Lula married Robert Hooker, they had three children, Janice Marie in 1952, Bobbi Rae in 1953 and Michael Leon in 1955. They later divorced. In 1957 Lula met Frank Melvin Smith and in 1958 they had a daughter, Myrna Darlene. In 1959 she married Maurice William Knoop Sr. and they had a son, Maurice William Knoop Jr. in 1962. They divorced in 1979.

Lula worked hard all her life, from hoeing grass fields with her dad in the 1960's for Don Hector, culling chickens at Jenks Hatchery to her last job in housekeeping at Timberview Care Center. But her biggest job was taking care of her family where she always had home cooked food on the table made from the canned fruit and vegetables from the summers harvest with the beef and chickens we had raised.

Her greatest gift to her children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews was an unconditional love. It never mattered what you did, didn't do or should have done, her love and support was always there. She was fierce in that love and something we could all depend on.

She is survived by her brother Boyd Bewley, sister-in-law Marilyn Bewley, sister-in-law Ethel Bewley and brother-in-law Jerry Street, her daughter Myrna Taylor, son Maurice William Knoop Jr., daughter-in-law Marilyn Knoop, nine grandchildren, Cindy Simms, Alan Erner, Christian Bewley, Michael Davis, Erin Taylor, Ana Large, John Taylor, Kenneth Knoop, Blake Knoop, 21 great-grandchildren, many great-great-grandchildren and many more loved nieces and nephews.

Lula joins many family members that have gone before her in a joyous reunion in the afterlife. Mama we will miss you.