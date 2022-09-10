Jan. 8, 1922 - Sept. 3, 2022

Luke A. Birky, 100, passed away Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at Greencroft Healthcare. He was born Jan. 8, 1922 in Airlie, to Joseph A. and Sarah (Kenagy) Birky. On March 2, 1947 he married Verna M. Conrad in Albany. She died Oct. 25, 2017.

Survivors include four children: Karl (Ginny) Birky, Newberg, Anne Birky, Goshen, IN, Kate (Tim Welsh) Birky, Payson, AZ and Rachel (Steve) Hamilton, Lake Elsinore, CA; daughter-in-law, Therese Birky, Saverne, France; four grandchildren: Matthew Hamilton, Joseph (Amy Epp) Hamilton, Angelique (Simon Hartmann) Birky-Hartmann and Rosabeth Birky Koehn; two great-grandchildren: Naomi and Orie Hamilton; and a brother, Wilbur (Fanni) Birky, Goshen, IN.

Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Steve; a great-granddaughter, Deanna; a brother, Elden Birky; and three sisters, Minerva Kropf, Ruth Kaufmann and Lela Birky.

Mr. Birky was very active in the Mennonite Church, specifically related to healthcare initiatives. He served as administrator for hospitals, care facilities, and retirement communities in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

To read the full obituary, visit www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.

A memorial service will be held at a later date along with burial of cremated remains in Oregon.

Memorial gifts may be directed to Mennonite Central Committee, P.O. Box 500, Akron, PA 17501-9989.