November 29, 1945 — September 16, 2018
Ludella Louden, 72, of Scio, passed away Sunday, September 16, 2018 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House.
Lou was born in Albany to Roy and Gladys (Donnovan) Devlin. She lived in Albany and Scio throughout her life.
She was a hard working woman, who waitressed her whole life and was a small business owner as well. Lou enjoyed spending time with family and her grandchildren. Time spent on the back porch of her property talking with her family was time well spent.
She is survived by her children, Kelli Welch and Fiancé Gregg Curry and Tammy Sidney and husband Dennis; grandchildren, Jamie Harding and husband Kevin, Cody Welch and wife Ashley; great-grandchildren, Brenden, Ayden, Peyton and Devin; brother, Gilbert Devlin of Fresno, California; sisters, Rose McMurdie of Albany and Marge Emery of Salem.
Lou is preceded in death by parents; brother, Eugene Devlin; sisters, Leona Lovejoy, Anne Johnson and Nola Hess; and granddaughter, Jennifer Welch.
A graveside service was held on Thursday, September 20th at Willamette Memorial Park in Albany.
Memorial contributions can be made to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 Washington St SW, Albany Oregon 97321.
