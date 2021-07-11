July 23, 1954 - July 7, 2021

Lucinda (Cindee) Hendrix Moser was born July 23,1954 in Benton County to Ken and Mary Alice Hendrix. She was the oldest of three siblings: Ginger and Walter. After her mother remarried Forrest Sapp, she also had a half brother, Jeremy. Cindee went to sleep peacefully on July 7, 2021 at the age of 66 in Corvallis.

Cindee attended Alsea High School where she graduated in 1972. In 1978 she married Bob Moser. After traveling the country as Christians they settled back in Oregon and had four children. She homeschooled all four kids, and every morning they started their day reading passages from the Bible. She was an amazing cook and baker, often filling the house with the scent of freshly-baked bread. She made every birthday and holiday memorable and special with her home-made cooking and warm hospitality. Year after year all her kids loved coming home to spend time together.

Later in life she was an active and loving grandmother — often letting the grandkids get away with much more than her kids ever got to.