Lucille Regina Chastain, 97, of Lebanon went home to our Lord on Wed. Aug. 24th. She was 1 of 10 children. The family moved from Minnesota to Oregon in 1936. She worked in the shipyards as a welder during the war in Portland, OR. She moved back to Lebanon and married Robert Chastain on Feb. 3, 1947. She was preceded in death by her husband, son, and siblings. She is survived by her three daughters, their spouses, seven grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren.