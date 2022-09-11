February 3, 1925 - August 24, 2022
Lucille Regina Chastain, 97, of Lebanon went home to our Lord on Wed. Aug. 24th. She was 1 of 10 children. The family moved from Minnesota to Oregon in 1936. She worked in the shipyards as a welder during the war in Portland, OR. She moved back to Lebanon and married Robert Chastain on Feb. 3, 1947. She was preceded in death by her husband, son, and siblings. She is survived by her three daughters, their spouses, seven grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren.
Lucille was a long-standing member at St. Edwards Catholic Church and served in many activities.
She enjoyed fishing, camping, baking, gardening, arts & crafts, and was an amazing artist.
She was a homemaker, devoting her life to her husband and children. Gathering the family together was her joy.
Her charm and smile enlightened everyone.
Service will be held on October 22 at New Hope, Lebanon OR.