May 9, 1916 - December 20, 2019

Lucille Isabelle Rapp, 103, of Sweet Home, passed away Friday in Lebanon. She was born in Lebanon to Charles and Delila (Foren) Chastain.

In 1920, her mother passed away. Later, her father married Maude Crockett who raised Lucille. Lucille lived in Linn County all her life. In 1937, she moved to the Holley area. She met and married Lloyd Rapp on October 2, 1939. Together they had two children, Charlotte and Wesley. During her life she was a homemaker, cared for the elderly in a nursing home and worked with disabled children. She and Lloyd were married 63 years, he passed away in June 1992.

She volunteered at the East Linn Museum for over 20 years and Meals on Wheels in Sweet Home for a few years. She was a baptized Christian since 1936. She served in the church in a variety of programs while attending Holley Church and the Nazarene Church.

She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, cooking, flowers, and fishing and did some traveling in the United States.

Lucille is survived by her daughter, Charlotte Graham of Sweet Home and her daughter-in-law, Mira Rapp of Monroe; five grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; one great great granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Rapp; son, Wesley Rapp, sisters: Irene Chastain and Evaline Lempke; brother, Delbert Chastain.

Viewing will be 2-4:00 p.m. Wednesday January 1, 2020. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday January 2nd at Holley Church. Committal will take place at 2:00 p.m. at I.O.O.F. in Lebanon. Memorial contributions can be made in her name to the East Linn Museum in Sweet Home. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

