March 28, 1927 - September 22, 2022

Loyd Forsman slipped peacefully into heaven on Thursday, September 22 at Evergreen Hospice House in Albany, OR. He was surrounded by family and friends in the days preceding his death, even up to the moment of his passing.

Loyd was the youngest of 9 children, born 2 - 1/2 miles SW of Nyssa, OR on March 28, 1927 to Clarence Forsman and Viola Hinman-Forsman.

Loyd was an industrious man, always hard working. When his older brothers were called up to serve at the outset of the Second World War, Loyd was too young to join up and would later be unable to serve in the armed forces because of a medical condition. So, Loyd dropped out of school, and from the 8th grade, went to work at a local feed store to help support the family. Loyd would later complete his G.E.D but continued working for the feed store that would become a part of Pacific Supply and ultimately, Cenex Corp., from which he would retire in 1989.

Finding retirement and his hobby of acrylic painting lacking the vim and vigor he enjoyed at work, Loyd went back to work for Don Sprague Sales, from which he would finally retire in 1994. On September 17th, 1948, Loyd married his sweetheart, Emma Slaughter in Payette, ID. In 1953 the Forsmans moved to Pocatello, ID and would call it home until they moved to Portland, OR in 1969. In 1977 Loyd and Emma relocated to Albany, OR where they happily lived for 45 years. They would enjoy 62 - 1/2 years of marriage before Emma passed away in 2010.

Emma and Loyd brought two beautiful daughters into the world, Juanita and Rita. They enjoyed many family road trips on summer vacations and would make annual treks to the Oregon coast. This would become a favorite place for Loyd and his family, where Loyd would later earn the moniker, "rockhound," as he developed a love for collecting agates along the seashore.

Over the 45 years they lived in Albany, Loyd and Emma were active members of Albany First Assembly, now known as Hope Church. Loyd and Emma served in a variety of ministries over their years of membership at Albany First/Hope Church. Loyd served as a member of the deacon board and most recently was a part of the eldership. One of the joys of Loyd's service to the church was as a member of the missions committee that would serve as a conduit through which literally hundreds of missionaries would be supported through the generosity of the First Assembly/Hope church community. If you knew Loyd for 5 minutes your life would be infinitely enriched by the encounter. The life he led was punctuated by a kind and gentle spirit, that he would freely tell you was the result of his lifelong love for his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Loyd is survived by his daughter Rita, four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and countless nieces, nephews, and cousins. Loyd's family would like to thank the amazing doctors, nurses and staff at Albany General Hospital and Evergreen Hospice House for the excellent care and kindness they gave to Loyd during his final days.

A celebration of his life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on October 15th at Hope Church in Albany.

Tributes may be left at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.