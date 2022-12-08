Louise Schlegel
June 26, 1931 - December 2, 2022
Louise Schlegel passed away on December 2, 2022. She was born on June 26, 1931 in Salem, Oregon to Albert and Margaret Feller. She graduated from Salem High School in 1949 and married George Schlegel on August 22, 1953. After George completed his service in the Navy they moved from San Francisco back to Oregon. They bought a farm on Riverside Drive in Albany where Louise lived for almost 60 years. Louise had a servant's heart and loved taking care of others. After George passed away in 2013, Louise enjoyed volunteering at Meals on Wheels in Albany.
She was a wonderful mother, wife and friend. She is survived by sons Dennis and Tony; daughter Tracy Leonard; 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 14 at Roddy Ranch, 33281 Dever Conner Road, Albany. Memorial Contributions can be made to Albany Meals on Wheels, PO Box 1270, Albany, OR 97321.
