Louise Schlegel passed away on December 2, 2022. She was born on June 26, 1931 in Salem, Oregon to Albert and Margaret Feller. She graduated from Salem High School in 1949 and married George Schlegel on August 22, 1953. After George completed his service in the Navy they moved from San Francisco back to Oregon. They bought a farm on Riverside Drive in Albany where Louise lived for almost 60 years. Louise had a servant's heart and loved taking care of others. After George passed away in 2013, Louise enjoyed volunteering at Meals on Wheels in Albany.