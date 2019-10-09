September 23, 1927 — September 29, 2019
Louise passed away at home and is so dearly missed by all.
Her parents were Will Craig and Mamie Beard Craig of Napoleon, North Dakota.
My heartfelt thanks goes out to hospice, as they were so helpful and thoughtful. And, to our good neighbors, too.
You have free articles remaining.
Louise operated a restaurant in Scio for many years where she met Delbert McGlachlin. They married in Jefferson and moved to Crabtree, where they had two children. They then moved to Corvallis, where they owned and operated a motel for 26 years. Following their retirement, they purchased their final home in North Albany.
Louise enjoyed camping and fishing with friends.
Louise was preceded in death by her three children, LaVern Sikel, Delbert, Jr. and Karen Renee.
She is survived by her husband, Delbert McGlachlin, Geraldine Zell and Janel Shewey.