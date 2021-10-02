Louella Elaine "Lou" Poirier

October 22, 1945 - September 26, 2021

Lou was born October 22, 1945, in Healdsburg, California, to James and Ruth (Hartman) Thompson. She weighed 9 lbs., 4 oz. and was the first of four children. Lou started her education at rural Cloverdale Elementary, moving onto junior and high school in Healdsburg, California, and graduated in 1963. Lou lived many places including Cloverdale, Sebastopol, San Diego, Windsor, Santa Rosa, Sonoma, and Healdsburg, California. In the mid-90s she moved to Molalla, to be near her Aunt Stella. She resided in Molalla until 2014 when she moved to Albany to be near her son and wife.

Lou met and married Dennis Poirier in 1967 and he brought three of his sons into the marriage. In 1972, they had a bouncing baby boy they named Thomas. Sadly, they divorced in 1977. Lou worked for a while at the state hospital in Napa, California. She then worked until retirement at Sonoma County as an administrative clerk, ending as the new and upcoming "help desk" for new internet services just growing.

Lou always loved to drive and often a "little over the speed limit." She said she learned to drive on her daddy's tractor but has some good memories of learning to drive an old farm truck with "3-on-the-column." She always had an eye, though, on the fancy sporty ones, loving her new Dodge Charger she bought for herself.