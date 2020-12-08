Lou Pankratz

August 22, 1930 – November 7, 2020

Louis B. Pankratz died peacefully at home in his sleep just a few months past his 90th birthday due to complications of pancreatic cancer.

He worked as a Research Chemist for the Bureau of Mines. Later in life, Lou enjoyed cooking and volunteering at the Albany Civic Theater. Lou will be fondly remembered for his caring kindness, laughter and that twinkle in his eye just before he made a joke.

A private celebration of life will be held in 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Albany Civic Theater (albanycivic.org). Further information and an opportunity to share your thoughts and memories with the family at https://www.demossdurdan.com/obituaries/Louis-Pankratz/.